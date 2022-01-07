Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) The Senate was informed on Friday that a pilot project for 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 will begin from 15th May this year.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House on Friday, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the complete field operation will be carried out from first of August this year.

He said it is the PTI government, which is going to conduct a transparent census after a gap of just five years for the first time in the history of Pakistan. He assured the House that state of the art methodology will be used to ensure accuracy in the Population and Housing Census.

Replying to another question, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government is importing wheat and sugar to ensure their smooth supply at reasonable prices.

He said the government is also working on maintaining strategic reserves of wheat, sugar, ghee, and pulses.

Talking about relief measures, the Minister of State said it has been decided to release wheat at the rate of 1950 rupees per 40 kilograms to ease out its price and ensure smooth supply in the market and flour mills would provide a 20 kg bag for 1,100 rupees. He said all provincial governments are releasing wheat at the government-determined price. He said sugar price has been set at 90 rupees a kilo. Besides, cash subsidies are also being provided to the poor people on essential food items.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government is implementing the National Agriculture Emergency Programme amounting to 277 billion rupees to uplift agriculture and livestock sector on modern lines and to enhance production level of major and minor crops.