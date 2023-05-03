Population in Fsd division registered so far 10,532,290 with 1.28% growth rate: commissioner

According to census data till April 29, the total population in the Faisalabad division has so far been registered 10,532,290 persons with a 1.28 percent growth rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :According to census data till April 29, the total population in the Faisalabad division has so far been registered 10,532,290 persons with a 1.28 percent growth rate.

Talking about census data in a video-link meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Maan, here on Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 2,497,174 houses had so far been marked across the division.

The Chief Secretary Zahid Maan issued directions to Deputy Commissioners for complete coverage and collection of correct data during the census.

He said that the census was an important national obligation and its success lies in the collection of correct figures which will be the basis of distribution of resources and future planning.

He said that the date of census had been extended till May 15.