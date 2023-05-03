UrduPoint.com

Population In Fsd Division Registered So Far 10,532,290 With 1.28% Growth Rate: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Population in Fsd division registered so far 10,532,290 with 1.28% growth rate: commissioner

According to census data till April 29, the total population in the Faisalabad division has so far been registered 10,532,290 persons with a 1.28 percent growth rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :According to census data till April 29, the total population in the Faisalabad division has so far been registered 10,532,290 persons with a 1.28 percent growth rate.

Talking about census data in a video-link meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Maan, here on Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 2,497,174 houses had so far been marked across the division.

The Chief Secretary Zahid Maan issued directions to Deputy Commissioners for complete coverage and collection of correct data during the census.

He said that the census was an important national obligation and its success lies in the collection of correct figures which will be the basis of distribution of resources and future planning.

He said that the date of census had been extended till May 15.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab April May

Recent Stories

UN Rights Chief Says Haiti 'Dangling Over Abyss'

UN Rights Chief Says Haiti 'Dangling Over Abyss'

5 minutes ago
 Court awards three-time life imprisonment in secur ..

Court awards three-time life imprisonment in security official murder case

5 minutes ago
 Govt to overcome economic situation successfully: ..

Govt to overcome economic situation successfully: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, H ..

2 minutes ago
 Cycling Union Allows Russians to Participate in To ..

Cycling Union Allows Russians to Participate in Tournaments as Neutral Athletes

2 minutes ago
 PTI tickets being sold, alleges Raja Riaz

PTI tickets being sold, alleges Raja Riaz

2 minutes ago
 Administrator East reviews cleaning of drains

Administrator East reviews cleaning of drains

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.