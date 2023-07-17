Population officer says family planning key to prosperous society

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

District Population Officer Sheery Sukhan on Monday said that family planning was imperative for the foundation of a prosperous society

Addressing a seminar at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, she said that the purpose of observing World Population Week was to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

Sherry said the issue of rapid population growth can only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses and the Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to expand reproductive health services in all areas.

The population officer added that the major cause of women's ailments was the deficiency of food and blood, adding appropriate planning was essential for the better health of mother and child.

She added that "When couples decide to have smaller and healthier families it benefits the community socially, economically and environmentally." Sheery said that the media and Ulema's role was indispensable for creating awareness and removing misconceptions among people about family planning.

Health professionals, representatives of civil society, officers of the Population Welfare Department and social mobilizers participated in the seminar.

In connection with World Population Day, the population welfare department, in Rawalpindi observed "Population Week" in a befitting manner by organizing competitions, seminars, baby shows, demonstrating walks and other activities in the district.

