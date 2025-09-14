Population vs. Preservation: KP’s forests caught in crossfire amid persistent flood threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Vulnerable to climate change, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is confronted to monster challenge of ecological and forests depleting resources exacerbated by rising population buldge.

Grappling with rapid population growth, KP's forest, wildlife, fisheries, environment, agriculture and ecological balance were highly vulnerable to floods and national calamity.

As Pakistan's population surging past 245 million this year and growing at an annual rate of about two percent, the pressure on forests, biodiversity, and wildlife is mounting, particularly in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are alarming, necessitating whopping plantations to avert floods and desertification.

The strain is visible along major roads, such as the GT Road between Tarnab Peshawar and Azakhel Nowshera, where cut timbers and uprooted tree trunks serves as a stark reminder of the high rate of deforestation.

This deforestation is predominantly occurring in private and community-owned forests, particularly in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. The timber mafia's relentless exploitation of communal lands and privately owned forests further exacerbates the flood situation.

Alaike, agriculture in KP is suffering due to the rapid melting of glaciers, a consequence of rising temperature, floods and global warming.

Adversely impacted agriculture yield and quantity of water at outlets due to fast melting of glaciers in Chitral and Swat due to rising temperature, the national forest policy said that deforestation in watershed areas can trigger land degradation, loss of biodiversity and marine life besides making negative effects on wildlife and aquatic resources if solid measures were not taken.

In riparian and coastal areas, especially in KP, Sindh and Balochistan, deforestation amplify floods and facilitates seawater intrusion thus increases chances of inflicting economic losses to the government kitty as evidenced by the devastating 2010, 2022 and 2025 floods.

Tauheed Khan, former Conservator of Forests KP while comparing deforestation rate of Pakistan with the world said that every year around 10 million hectares of forest were deforested that was equal to the area of Portugal.

He said around half of this high deforestation was counterbalanced by re-growing of forests, which means that an overall around five million hectares of the green gold lost per year in globe.

Declaring overpopulation, poverty, and unnecessary trees logging are one of the major causes of deforestation in developing countries including Pakistan, he said that Pakistan’s population was only 37 million in 1947 that soared to a record 223 million in 2022, 241 million in 2023 and about 245 million this year if it continued growing with such high pace it is expected to touch 260.3 million in 2030 and 330.

8 million by 2050, resulting vanishing of the green gold, wildlife, and bees population.

In such a grim scenario, he said the challenges of food insecurity would be further aggravated for high populated countries like Pakistan and people would face hunger and starvation.

He said about 60 percent of forests were being used as firewood in the country, 25 percent for furniture and 15 percent of trees are being lost due to urbanization and community-driven demands.

Tauheed warned that if we do not change our green sector policies and shift to the adaptation of alternative energy resources including solar, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and wind then there is every possibility of losing the existing forests in the next few decades besides witnessing frequent climate change’s disasters including floods.

“The deforestation is a national challenge and it is right time to declare a ‘green emergency’ to conserve and protect the green gold for our future generation.”

He also suggested an agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan to control the smuggling of timber.

Wajid Ali Khan, former Minister for Environment and Forests claimed that many trees planted under the billions tree afforestation project (BTAP) were prematurely cut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which according to him was a violation of the agreement signed between forest department and farmers.

He further claimed that due to improper planning, dozens of billion trees project’s plantation sites in northern KP were swept away by the gushing flood water in 2022, inflecting financial losses to Govt kitty.

The spokesman of KP Forest Department said that under KP Forest Ordinance 2002, Forest Force had been raised in KP with powers like the police to protect forests and conduct operations against the timber mafia.

KP forest force has been equipped with necessary weaponry, ammunition, vehicles, and a communication system with the power to shoot offenders and timber mafia in self-defense in case of violation of forests laws.

“The forest officers can arrest, detain or take an accused into custody besides checking any vehicle, boat, railway wagon, or pack animal and seize the smuggled timber,” he said.

DFOs/RFOs can enter any depot, wood/saw cutting unit, building, or any premises to search and seize timber and arrest offenders besides holding investigation, inquiry and arrest any offender without any warrant.

The forest force’s jurisdiction has been extended to merged areas where check-posts were also established on national and regional highways and roads to curb timber smuggling.”

He suggested special forest courts for speedy trial of the accused, an increase in lockups, modern wireless system, and mobility vehicles imperative to curb timber smuggling.

APP/fam/1145