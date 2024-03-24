Population Week
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Pervaiz Ranjha has said that Population Week was successfully celebrated from March 18 to 23 under the auspices of Department of Welfare, Narowal.
According to a handout, he said that during the week, awareness seminars, rallies and baby shows were organized in the population centers to create awareness about the health of mother and child and the rapidly increasing population.
In the light of government orders, Assistant education Officer Abdul Wahid Tatla, Revenue Officer Nasir Mehmood Jaja, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Roy Abdul Sattar, Religious Scholar Pir Mohammad Tabasim Bashir Owasi, Project Manager Green Star Adeel Jaffar, Tehsil Officer Ziauddin, Deputy District Officer Dr. Komal Junaid, FIC Dr. Sania, Dr. Sadaf, Nutritionist Dr. Hibba did their best to make the week a success by organizing programs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector21 seconds ago
-
102 cases registered against professional beggars10 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christians on Palm Sunday10 minutes ago
-
CM KP assures to address problems in metropolis10 minutes ago
-
Federal minister sees decline in inflation next year10 minutes ago
-
VC congratulates civil awards winners of PU10 minutes ago
-
PU HCBF gets approval of 5 new degree programmes10 minutes ago
-
54 arrested, 71 cases registered over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Nation’s credo enlivened by blood of invincible warriors, martyrs: experts20 minutes ago
-
500 kg sick, dead chickens destroyed: PFA21 minutes ago
-
KP government launches online renewal facility for overseas Pakistanis' driving licenses31 minutes ago
-
Multan Arts Council signs MoU with WU to promote fine arts in south Punjab40 minutes ago