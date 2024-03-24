Open Menu

Population Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Population week

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Pervaiz Ranjha has said that Population Week was successfully celebrated from March 18 to 23 under the auspices of Department of Welfare, Narowal.

According to a handout, he said that during the week, awareness seminars, rallies and baby shows were organized in the population centers to create awareness about the health of mother and child and the rapidly increasing population.

In the light of government orders, Assistant education Officer Abdul Wahid Tatla, Revenue Officer Nasir Mehmood Jaja, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Roy Abdul Sattar, Religious Scholar Pir Mohammad Tabasim Bashir Owasi, Project Manager Green Star Adeel Jaffar, Tehsil Officer Ziauddin, Deputy District Officer Dr. Komal Junaid, FIC Dr. Sania, Dr. Sadaf, Nutritionist Dr. Hibba did their best to make the week a success by organizing programs.

Education Population Welfare Nasir Narowal March From Government Best

