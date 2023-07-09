Population week to be observed from July 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :In connection with "World Population Day", the Department of Population Welfare, Rawalpindi would celebrate Population Week from July 10 to July 15 by organizing competitions, demonstrating walks and other activities to promote the spirit of family planning.

District Population Welfare Officer Ms Shireen Sukhan said here on Sunday.

Giving details of the events, she informed that a seminar would be held on July 10 at District Council Hall in which Ulema will highlight the proper upbringing of kids and ensuring the health of couples.

Shireen added that rallies and walks would be taken out across the district on July 11 while speech competitions would be held on July 12.

She added that tv and Radio would broadcast programs on July 13 while a baby show would be organised at Welfare centres across the district on the same day.

"Free medical camps will be held in Tehsil Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahutta and Rawalpindi on July 14, while satellite camps would be held in ten slums area on July 15." The population officer said that on directions of the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, a number of events were being organized to educate the masses about reproductive health services provided by the provincial government at family health centres in rural and urban areas.

Shireen urged the media to promote the message of healthy life in order to educate the masses about the services of the Population Welfare Department.

She added that family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.