Population Welfare Committee met

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a balance should be maintained between population and resources. He said that awareness among the people should be raised to control the population. He said that the education department, colleges, health department, and population welfare department should work together under an integrated strategy to promote the message of the population welfare department.

District Population Welfare Officer Nauman Shamsher briefed the meeting about the performance of the department.

He said that there are 5 family health clinics, 3 mobile service units, 76 family welfare centers, and 60 population welfare counters set up across the district. As many as 49 social mobilizers and advisory centers are active.

He said that the awareness among the people is being raised to control the population and maintain the balance between population and resources. He said that facilities are being provided by family welfare centers, population counters, and other centers. He said that social mobilizers are active in the field for the welfare of the population.