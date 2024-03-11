Open Menu

Population Welfare Department Organizes Awareness Seminar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Population Welfare Department Tank on Monday organized a one-day seminar to sensitize people about population welfare-related issues.

The training workshop was attended by the field staff on the special directives of Provincial Government, Secretary Population under the supervision of deputy commissioner Tank to educate citizens on various matters pertaining to the impact of population on resources.

District Population Welfare Officer Tank Dr Muhammad Tariq said that Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population and the first among Muslim countries.

He added that if the growth of our population continued at this rate then after 29 years the population of our country would double.

He said that the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently more than 40 million, which was increasing by one million people every year. He was of the view that cities were expanding and agricultural land was shrinking, and the gap between food supply and demand was widening.

Thus he urged the people to fulfill their responsibilities well and keep a gap of three years between the birth of children to balance the resources and population.

He said that family planning centers have been opened at the village level where facilities are being provided to the public including awareness.

At the end of the seminar, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the participants.

