Population Welfare Department organizes seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at Teachers Resource Center in order to mark the World Population Day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at Teachers Resource Center in order to mark the World Population Day.

Addressing the seminar as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that World Population Day aims at creating mass awareness about the adverse affects of increasing population and keeping the family limited, which would ultimately result in limiting the responsibilities of parents and making the family life prosperous and happy.

Appreciating Population Welfare Department for adopting better steps to control population and creating awareness among masses the DC proposed to hold such programs in small and big towns of the district for creating awareness .

He was of the view that unabated increase in population would shrink the resources of country.

Addressing the seminar District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Yousuf Zardari, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Sikandar Ali Babbar and others said that centers were established throughout the district where facilities of tablets, injections and other contraceptives were available along with information for women about birth recession between children.

They said that lady doctors were posted at those centers to guide the intending mothers. They said that information on familt planning was also being provided through social, print and electronic media.