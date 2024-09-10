Population Welfare Dept. Decides To Start Awareness Campaign Against Dengue
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) District Population Welfare Officer, Samiullah Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to launch dengue awareness campaign in various areas of provincial metropolis.
The meeting was attended by concerned officials and stakeholders. The meeting decided to launch an awareness campaign in the city to orient population about dengue prevention measures.
Participants also decided strategy to visit every household in the city and inform residents about the precautionary measures to control dengue.
It was decided that local population would be invited to support activities of social welfare department against dengue.
Afterwards, teams of population welfare visited various localities of the city to inform people about measures needed stop larvae breeding of dengue mosquito.

