Population Welfare Dept Held Seminar In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Population welfare dept held seminar in Nawabshah

Population Welfare Department Government of Sindh under the public private partnership organized a seminar to raise awareness among general public regarding controlling increasing population. Private clinics and staff Population Welfare Department Government of Sindh would take up the task

Addressing the seminar, Pro Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women Dr Farida Wagan, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Waheed Shaikh and others said that increasing population of country is posing negative effects on national economy due to which resources of country are shrinking. Speakers said that the objective of awareness seminar is to inform public about damages due to increasing population of country.

They said that proper interval in birth of children keeps the health of child better and also they could be given better attention and equal opportunities of food and education.

Speakers said that with regard to Family Planning Program, Family Planning Camps and festival shall be organized in rural and urban areas. Speakers advised doctors serving at Basic Health Units and private hospitals to provide information coming to hospitals about population control and fix banners and pamphlets in this regard. They should also guide women about proper interval between births.

Later Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Farida Wagan, Director PPSO Department of Population Welfare Department Nasreen Gulshan Ghouri, Director Waheed Shaikh, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other distributed certificates among seminar participants.

