Population welfare dept holds meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of population welfare department was organized here at regional centre wherein 11 district population officers participated.

South Punjab Secretary health Ajmal Bhatti attended the meeting on special invitation.

District Population Welfare Officer Mazhar Iqbal briefed the secretary on statics of the population and the problems faced by the department, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

He informed that the department was imparting tips with the field officers to improve their performance.

Addressing the meeting, Ajmal Bhatti said that all resources would be utilized to overcome the problems and for improvement of performance.

He informed that inefficiency would not be tolerated in the work.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance of the department.