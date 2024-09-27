Population Welfare Dept Holds Seminar
September 27, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A seminar was held at the Population Welfare Department in connection with World Contraceptive Week.
District Population Welfare Officer Abid Ali, addressing the seminar, said that for the development of any country, it is essential to maintain a balance between its population and resources, and the only way to establish this balance is to increase the usage rate of contraceptive methods. In this context, the Population Welfare Department is providing free and quality contraceptives to the people in Bahawalpur district.
For this purpose, approximately 76 welfare centers, family health clinics, mobile service units, social mobilizers, and community-based family planning workers are actively engaged in delivering contraceptive facilities door-to-door across the district, he added. Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur Mian Muhammad Idrees and District Demographer Bahawalpur Tahreem Saleem also spoke.
