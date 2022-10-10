UrduPoint.com

Population & Welfare Dept Holds Seminar On Mental Health

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Population & Welfare Dept holds seminar on mental health

The Punjab Population and Welfare Department organised a seminar in connection with the World Mental Health Day observance, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Population and Welfare Department organised a seminar in connection with the World Mental Health Day observance, here on Monday.

Each year, the World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues worldwide and mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai was the chief guest at the seminar. Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Nyla Altaf, Director A&F Shahid Nusrat, Director PME Dr. Zubda Riaz, Assistant Director M&E Bushra Naveed, Counselling Psychologist Faraz Aslam, Deputy Director IEC Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti, psychologists, medical officers and others attended the event, This year World Mental Health Day theme is 'Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority'. The main objective of holding the seminar was to highlight the importance of mental health.

DG Population Welfare Saman Rai said that there was urgent need to create awareness about mental health to save women from emotional and psychological issues. Many women become anxious after childbirth or sometimes suffer from postpartum depression, she added. Such a situation was completely normal and with family support and care, mental health conditions could be improved.

In our society, mental health was a neglected topic, she added. This was the main reason why more people are fighting a silent battle against mental problems, she said.

Lectures were also delivered by family health psychologists to highlight the importance of mental health and its safety.

At the end of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to the chief guest and other guests.

Related Topics

World Punjab Population Welfare October Women Family Event All From Depression

Recent Stories

realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

1 hour ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

4 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.