Population & Welfare Dept holds seminar on mental health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Population and Welfare Department organised a seminar in connection with the World Mental Health Day observance, here on Monday.

Each year, the World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues worldwide and mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai was the chief guest at the seminar. Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Nyla Altaf, Director A&F Shahid Nusrat, Director PME Dr. Zubda Riaz, Assistant Director M&E Bushra Naveed, Counselling Psychologist Faraz Aslam, Deputy Director IEC Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti, psychologists, medical officers and others attended the event, This year World Mental Health Day theme is 'Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority'. The main objective of holding the seminar was to highlight the importance of mental health.

DG Population Welfare Saman Rai said that there was urgent need to create awareness about mental health to save women from emotional and psychological issues. Many women become anxious after childbirth or sometimes suffer from postpartum depression, she added. Such a situation was completely normal and with family support and care, mental health conditions could be improved.

In our society, mental health was a neglected topic, she added. This was the main reason why more people are fighting a silent battle against mental problems, she said.

Lectures were also delivered by family health psychologists to highlight the importance of mental health and its safety.

At the end of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to the chief guest and other guests.