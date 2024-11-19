Population welfare dept holds session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The population welfare department organized an interactive session with

journalists under the ADP Scheme "Chief Minister Population Management and Family

Planning Programme" at the Press Club on Tuesday.

The main objective of conducting the session was to share knowledge, experience and challenges

related to population growth and welfare with the journalist community for collective efforts

of all sections of the society.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq while

Station In Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Chairman Mass Communication and Media Sciences

Department Dr Mudassir, District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan, Deputy Technical

Population Department Dr Saira Shafi and a good number of journalists were also

present.

Addressing the participants, ADCG Umar Farooq said: " It is our collective responsibility to follow

guidelines issued by the population welfare department in order to control population," adding that

the Punjab government was taking practical steps to control growing population.

District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan gave a comprehensive briefing on

the objectives of the department's targets, projects and media campaigns.