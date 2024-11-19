Population Welfare Dept Holds Session
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The population welfare department organized an interactive session with
journalists under the ADP Scheme "Chief Minister Population Management and Family
Planning Programme" at the Press Club on Tuesday.
The main objective of conducting the session was to share knowledge, experience and challenges
related to population growth and welfare with the journalist community for collective efforts
of all sections of the society.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq while
Station In Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Chairman Mass Communication and Media Sciences
Department Dr Mudassir, District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan, Deputy Technical
Population Department Dr Saira Shafi and a good number of journalists were also
present.
Addressing the participants, ADCG Umar Farooq said: " It is our collective responsibility to follow
guidelines issued by the population welfare department in order to control population," adding that
the Punjab government was taking practical steps to control growing population.
District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan gave a comprehensive briefing on
the objectives of the department's targets, projects and media campaigns.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, UK underscore shared interest in trade, investment cooperation2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates Science & Art Exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Accused wanted in house robbery cases arrested2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered12 minutes ago
-
Six stone crushing units sealed21 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over implementation of MoUs on $2.8 bln Saudi Investment22 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab hears cases in Rwp regional office22 minutes ago
-
City Traffic Police launch tree plantation drive22 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Sealed hospital given 10 days to submit required docs42 minutes ago
-
PTI’s KP saga mirrors a “Soap Opera” : says founding member52 minutes ago