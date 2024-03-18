Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives

The Population Welfare Department has embarked on a pioneering journey by introducing IT-based initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Population Welfare Department has embarked on a pioneering journey by introducing IT-based initiatives. These endeavors are geared towards harnessing technology to enhance data management, service delivery, and overall efficacy in addressing reproductive health needs.

According to a press release, the Primary focus lies in the digitization of data management processes. Through the implementation of electronic record-keeping systems, the department seeks to streamline data collection, storage, and analysis. This will facilitate more precise tracking of population demographics, fertility rates, and patterns of contraceptive usage, thereby aiding evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation.

Moreover, the Population Welfare Department has been diligently working on digitizing service provisioning and client registration throughout Punjab via various IT-based initiatives developed in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology board.

The digitalization efforts extend to automating administrative processes and monitoring departmental activities. To date, several initiatives have been successfully launched, resulting in the accumulation of a diverse array of datasets. The department's focus is now on establishing a centralized database by integrating these initiatives.

Web and Android-based solutions, such as the Employee Attendance System, digitalization of IEC Activities, Advocacy application, Monitoring, and geo-tagging of facilities, have been developed and integrated to create a unified dashboard for viewing statistics and pertinent data. A single Android application has been developed to access different modules, with the integration of administrative modules like fixed asset inventory and Project Planning tools currently underway. The department stands to benefit significantly from this integrated solution, as data will be readily accessible on a single platform, thereby enhancing process efficiency and performance.