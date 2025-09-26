Population Welfare Dept Organises Awareness Event, Walk
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of World Contraception Day, the Department of Population Welfare Peshawar organized an awareness event and a walk to educate the public on family planning, maternal and child health, and the safe and effective use of contraceptives.
The event also included the monthly performance meeting of Family Welfare Assistants, in which the performance of field staff was thoroughly reviewed.
The chief guest of the event was Rehan Khattak, Director General of Population Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Other notable participants included District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar Samiullah Khan Khalil, FPA representative Gohar Zaman, Project Director Hidayat Khan, Kashif Fida, and Shahid Murad.
Participants were holding banners and placards highlighting the importance of family planning and the use of contraceptives.
The meeting was presided over by District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar, Mr. Samiullah Khan Khalil.
In his address, Rehan Khattak emphasized that family planning is essential not only for the health of mothers and children but also plays a fundamental role in establishing a balanced and prosperous society.
He stated that the Population Welfare Department is consistently working to raise awareness among the public, and today’s event is a part of that ongoing effort.
Addressing the gathering, Samiullah Khan Khalil said that raising awareness about contraceptives and modern methods is a top priority. “We want every family to have the ability and freedom to make better decisions for themselves,” he added.
During the meeting, each unit presented its monthly performance report, which included visits, counseling services, distribution of contraceptives, and public awareness sessions. Welfare assistants showing outstanding performance were appreciated, and recommendations for improvement in weaker areas were also discussed.
