Population welfare dept organises discussion on "Growing Population and its Effects"

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Population Welfare Department Sargodha on Thursday organised a discussion with media men on the topic of "Growing Population and its Effects" under ongoing scheme of annual development programme in which reporters and columnists from various channels and newspapers and people from all walks of life participated.

District Officer Population and Welfare Malik Aftab Awan said that at the time of the establishment of Pakistan, our country was at the 15th place in terms of population and today it is at the 5th place.

He said that many of our social problems were arising from the increasing population, so we have to adopt precautionary measures set by population welfare department in order to overcome the population.

Apart from government institutions, pubic support specially the role of media was vital in order to control rampant increase in population, he said.

DO population welfare said that 116 welfare institutions of the department were working throughout the district while the population welfare department had been conducting awareness programs, seminars day by day to make the general public aware.

He urged the citizens to cooperate and follow the guidelines of the department so that increasing population could be controlled.

Later, a question and answer session was also held for the journalists.