Population welfare dept provides facilities to 1.3 mln couple last year:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :District Officer Population Welfare department Sargodha Malik Aftab Awan said that a total of 1.3 million married couples were provided various facilities including birth control materials during the year 2022.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,he said that during the last year, 92,125 more married couples were registered in the entire district.

Malik Aftab further said that eleven family health fairs, eleven seminars, eleven orientation seminars were conducted in the year 2022 through the Functional Integration (Health and Population Welfare) program, besides which twelve training sessions were also organized.

A drama 'Teen Tamasha' was arranged to educate the public about family planning.Lectures were organized in different colleges and Sargodha University, apart from this, mobile units camp was organized at 288 places,he added.

DO population welfare Malik Aftab Awan said that a dialogue between scholars of different schools of thought was organized in which more than hundred scholars participated, while an effective publicity was also done on print and electronic media.

The total population of Sargodha district is around 3.7 million while the population growth rate is 1.73%,he added.

He said that under the annual development program, work was underway on two different schemes in the district, which include the private clinics program and the functional integration (health and welfare) program.

He further said that under the Private Clinics Program, 80 private clinics were registered across the district in the year 2022.Along with the training of clinic doctors and LHVs, they were given tablets to maintain data of clients. Free medicines were also provided,he added.