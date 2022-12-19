UrduPoint.com

Population Welfare Dept Provides Free Treatment To 2,200 Flood Victims In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Population Welfare Department provided free medical treatment to 2,200 flood affectees in the district.

District Population Welfare Officer Dr. Muhammad Tariq told this while talking to the media here at a free medical camp in Babar Malakhel. He said that 24 medical camps were set up in each affected area to provide free medical aid to flood victims.

He said the District Population Welfare Office Tank helped the flood victims in collaboration with other departments during and after the flash flood.

He said the free medical camps were set up in all the flood-affected areas of the district, especially Shada Matha, Jamal, Mamrez, Ghara Baloch, Pai and Babar Malakhel to provide free checkups and medicines while the Department of Population Welfare Office Tank and all Family Planning Centers remained open round the clock for maternal and child healthcare for flood victims.

More Stories From Pakistan

