Population welfare dept to observe 'World Population Day' week

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The population welfare department will observe the 'World Population Day' week from July 19 to 22.

A spokesman for the district population welfare Sargodha on Monday said seminars, walks and competitions for healthy children would be organized throughout the district during the week while awareness banners will also be displayed at different places to highlight problems related to increasing population.

During this week, various programmes would be organized at welfare centers, family healthclinics and mobile service units in the district.