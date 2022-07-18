UrduPoint.com

Population Welfare Dept To Observe 'World Population Day' Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Population welfare dept to observe 'World Population Day' week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The population welfare department will observe the 'World Population Day' week from July 19 to 22.

A spokesman for the district population welfare Sargodha on Monday said seminars, walks and competitions for healthy children would be organized throughout the district during the week while awareness banners will also be displayed at different places to highlight problems related to increasing population.

During this week, various programmes would be organized at welfare centers, family healthclinics and mobile service units in the district.

Related Topics

World Population Welfare Mobile Sargodha July Family From

Recent Stories

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

15 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

29 minutes ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

57 minutes ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

3 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.