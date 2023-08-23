Open Menu

Population Welfare Deptt Holds Interactive Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An interactive session regarding mother-child health, and control of the problems arising from the rapidly growing population, was held between various stakeholders in Rural Aid Pakistan office under the auspices of the Population Welfare Department here on Wednesday.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Population Welfare Officer Pervaiz Ranjha, Dr Zahid Randhawa, Tehsil Officer Ziauddin, Deputy District Officer Dr. Komal Junaid, Director Rural Aid Pakistan Mirzam Muqeem Baig, Religious Scholar Pir Muhammad Tabasim Bashir Awasi and others participated in the session.

Addressing the session, CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, District Officer Population Officer Pervaiz Ranjha, Pir Muhammad Tabsim Bashir Awasi and Mirz Muqeem Baig said that if the mother would be healthy then the child would also be healthy as healthy mothers play an important role in shaping a healthy society.

They said that by having adequate number of children, we can educate and train them in a good way.

They said that Pakistan was one of the countries in the world whose population was growing very fast, due to which the balance between resources and population was deteriorating.

They said that every child born brings with it the right to basic needs and the resources of a developing country like Pakistan were not enough to meet all the basic needs of the population.

The Speakers said that currently Pakistan was being counted as the fifth largest country in the world with excess population. This is why every government was under pressuredue to population growth, they added.

DO Population also spoke on the occasion.

