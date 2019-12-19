Population welfare deptt launches awarness raising theatre activities

Population welfare department on Thursday initiated theater activities to create awareness on population related issues growing at a fast rate

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Population welfare department on Thursday initiated theater activities to create awareness on population related issues growing at a fast rate.

Prominent group Rafi Pir Theater, Lahore Group presented performance at Government Degree College and Government Boys Degree College, Jampur here.

A number of students and general public witnessed the show which projected population related issues.

District officer of population welfare department Dr Mehtab said on the occasion that increasing population had led to lack of proportion between resources and the population.

He said that training workshops and awareness seminars would be organized to spread the message in the society.