UrduPoint.com

Population Welfare Office Organizes Medical Camp In Upper Kurram

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Population Welfare Office organizes medical camp in Upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :District Population Welfare Office and District Health Office on Friday arranged a free medical camp for the people living in Upper Kurram.

The camp was organized following directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram.

A team of medical professionals examined hundreds of patients that were also given free medicines.

Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram and District Health Officer Kurram visited the camp and appreciated the efforts of both the departments to provide medical assistance to poor and deserving families.

Locals also lauded the efforts of health authorities to mitigate sufferings of people and suggested more camps in future.

Related Topics

Poor Population Welfare

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

1 minute ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

7 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

4 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.