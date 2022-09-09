Population Welfare Office organizes medical camp in Upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :District Population Welfare Office and District Health Office on Friday arranged a free medical camp for the people living in Upper Kurram.

The camp was organized following directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram.

A team of medical professionals examined hundreds of patients that were also given free medicines.

Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram and District Health Officer Kurram visited the camp and appreciated the efforts of both the departments to provide medical assistance to poor and deserving families.

Locals also lauded the efforts of health authorities to mitigate sufferings of people and suggested more camps in future.