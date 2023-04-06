Close
Population Welfare Secretary Visits Free Flour Point In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Population Welfare secretary visits free flour point in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Population Welfare Secretary Salman Ijaz on Thursday visited various centres, set up here to distribute free flour among the deserving people, under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

He inspected the process of flour distribution, and appreciated Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Centre In-charge District Officer Industries Rashida Batool over good arrangements made at the Anwar Club Centre. He said that the purpose of his visit was to improve provision of free flour to the public.

He said arrangements were satisfactory at Anwar Club, Hockey Stadium and Rehmat Marriage Hall Wazirabad Road. He said flour was available in abundance, and its quantity was also fine.

Earlier, ADC Revenue informed the secretary that a total of 866,386 bags of free flour had been distributed at 31 centres established in Sialkot district during the last 17 days.

District Officer Population Welfare Muhammad Pervaiz Ranjha and System Network Administrator Hafiz Zaheer were also present.

