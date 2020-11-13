UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Population Welfare Team Visits Multan To Assess Impact Of Lockdown On Family Planning Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Population welfare team visits Multan to assess impact of lockdown on family planning services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A seven-member team of Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) Lahore Friday visited Multan to assess the impact of last coronavirus lockdown on extension of family planning services to the people.

The visit was paid on the orders of secretary population welfare. The team led by PWTI Principal Rukhsana Kausar visited population welfare centres at Sameej Abad and Raja Ram where they checked the record for assessment of frequency of arrival of people in need of family planning services and utilization of contraceptives during the last lockdown period.

The team that comprised officials including Razia Sultana, Athar Nawaz, Yasir Raheem, Jamshed and Ashraf also interviewed men and women who visited the centres besides officials and NGOs activists on difficulties they faced during lockdown in availing or extending family planning services.

District Population Welfare Officer Mazhar Iqbal said that closure of offices and services during last lockdown had caused increase in population as people had faced difficulties in availing family planning services. He said that family planning was a right of the people and recommended that population welfare offices and centres should remain open in case of enforcement of smart lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus.

The visitors said that they would publish the findings of their visit which would be helpful in making decisions for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Population Welfare Visit Jamshed Women Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

27 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

38 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

49 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

49 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.