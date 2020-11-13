Population welfare team visits Multan to assess impact of lockdown on family planning services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A seven-member team of Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) Lahore Friday visited Multan to assess the impact of last coronavirus lockdown on extension of family planning services to the people.

The visit was paid on the orders of secretary population welfare. The team led by PWTI Principal Rukhsana Kausar visited population welfare centres at Sameej Abad and Raja Ram where they checked the record for assessment of frequency of arrival of people in need of family planning services and utilization of contraceptives during the last lockdown period.

The team that comprised officials including Razia Sultana, Athar Nawaz, Yasir Raheem, Jamshed and Ashraf also interviewed men and women who visited the centres besides officials and NGOs activists on difficulties they faced during lockdown in availing or extending family planning services.

District Population Welfare Officer Mazhar Iqbal said that closure of offices and services during last lockdown had caused increase in population as people had faced difficulties in availing family planning services. He said that family planning was a right of the people and recommended that population welfare offices and centres should remain open in case of enforcement of smart lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus.

The visitors said that they would publish the findings of their visit which would be helpful in making decisions for the welfare of the people.