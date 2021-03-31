UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PoR Card Renewal, Verification Exercise For Afghan Refugees Postponed Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:13 PM

PoR card renewal, verification exercise for Afghan refugees postponed due to COVID-19

The government of Pakistan, together with UNHCR, has decided to temporarily postpone the commencement of the Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) due to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan, together with UNHCR, has decided to temporarily postpone the commencement of the Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) due to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The card renewal and verification exercise for Afghan refugees was set to formally begin on April 1, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The government and UNHCR are committed to the DRIVE, which would be undertaken as soon as the conditions would permit.

Registered Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards with an expiry date of December 31, 2015 would be informed about commencement of the exercise in due course.

Afghan refugees may call the following helpline 0800-11122 for more details. They can also visit UNHCR's website (www.unhcrpk.org/drive) for updates.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees that are PoR cardholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Visit April May December 2015 Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 2,202 reco ..

1 minute ago

Lithuanian Court Extends Russian Citizen Mel's Pri ..

1 second ago

Lavrov Says There Are Chances for Compromise in JC ..

3 minutes ago

Bale praises caretaker boss Page after 'massive wi ..

3 minutes ago

France's Macron to address nation as Covid cases s ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt's commerce reputation survives Suez blockage ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.