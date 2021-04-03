PoR card renewal, verification exercise for Afghan refugees postponed due to COVID-19

The government of Pakistan, together with UNHCR, has decided to temporarily postpone the commencement of the Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) due to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan, together with UNHCR, has decided to temporarily postpone the commencement of the Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) due to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The card renewal and verification exercise for Afghan refugees was set to formally begin on April 1, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The government and UNHCR are committed to the DRIVE, which would be undertaken as soon as the conditions would permit.

Registered Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards with an expiry date of December 31, 2015 would be informed about commencement of the exercise in due course.

Afghan refugees may call the following helpline 0800-11122 for more details. They can also visit UNHCR's website (www.unhcrpk.org/drive) for updates.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees that are PoR cardholders.

\778