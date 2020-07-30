UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Port City Submerged Due To Non-maintenance Of Sewerage Lines: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Port city submerged due to non-maintenance of sewerage lines: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh here Thursday said the Karachi city submerged after the rains which caused more sufferings in different ways for the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh here Thursday said the Karachi city submerged after the rains which caused more sufferings in different ways for the people.

The traffic was jammed,he said adding various streets, lanes and homes were overflowed in the city.

It was only because of non-maintenance of sewerage lines since last many years, Sheikh said.

He said allegedly said provincial government was not doing any thing to address the issues of people in Karachi - Capital of Sindh province.

Billion rupees had been allocated to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) but unfortunately, it was not seen anywhere after rains in the city, he claimed.

Welcoming National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and its team, he said NDMA was coming to address the issues emerged after rains in the city.

It was the NDMA, that had always come forward to serve the people whether it was any kind of disaster or coronavirus, member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Traffic Government Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

1 minute ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

40 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

47 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

56 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.