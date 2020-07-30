Port city submerged due to non-maintenance of sewerage lines: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh here Thursday said the Karachi city submerged after the rains which caused more sufferings in different ways for the people

The traffic was jammed,he said adding various streets, lanes and homes were overflowed in the city.

It was only because of non-maintenance of sewerage lines since last many years, Sheikh said.

He said allegedly said provincial government was not doing any thing to address the issues of people in Karachi - Capital of Sindh province.

Billion rupees had been allocated to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) but unfortunately, it was not seen anywhere after rains in the city, he claimed.

Welcoming National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and its team, he said NDMA was coming to address the issues emerged after rains in the city.

It was the NDMA, that had always come forward to serve the people whether it was any kind of disaster or coronavirus, member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) added.