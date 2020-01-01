UrduPoint.com
Port Muhammad Bin Qasim Custom Collectorate Surpasses Revenue Target

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:03 PM

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ), Karachi surpassed its total half-yearly revenue target for July-December, 2019 by 106.44%.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ), Karachi surpassed its total half-yearly revenue target for July-December, 2019 by 106.44%.

The total collection for July-December, 2019 stood at Rs 328.303 billion as against the target of Rs 307.165 billion, which is 106.44% of the assigned target and 23.19% higher than the Rs 266.503 billion collection of July-December 2018, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Customs Duty Collection during first six months of current financial year registered an increase of 16.65%, amounting to Rs 103.356 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 88.

606 billion in July-December 2018. Similarly, in the same period Sales Tax collection increased from Rs 144.453 billion to Rs 191.384 billion and Federal Excise Duty from Rs 2.311 billion to Rs 3.1219 billion.

Collector of Customs, Mumtaz Ali Khoso, has attributed this impressive revenue performance of the Collectorate to the leadership of Syed Mohammad Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman FBR, Dr.Jawwad Uwais Agha, Member (Customs - Operations) and Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Chief Collector (Appraisement-South).

He also appreciated the contributions of his team and reiterated the resolve to achieve the revenue target for rest of the half financial year.

