Port Playing An Important Role In Development Of Country: Federal Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Port playing an important role in development of country: Federal Minister

Minister of Maritime Affairs, Faisal Sabzwari said that the ministry of maritime affairs had been contributing a significant share in the country's taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of Maritime Affairs, Faisal Sabzwari said that the ministry of maritime affairs had been contributing a significant share in the country's taxes.

He said this while addressing the press conference here on Wednesday. Our port is playing an important role in the development of the country, he added.

We have made coordinated policy, he said, telling that the profit from ports will double next year.

Moreover, new LNG terminal will work soon, he told, saying that revolutionary measures were being taken for the development of Gwadar port.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has special interest in the development of Gwadar, Sabzwari further mentioned.

Shehbaz Gul spoke against the Pakistan Army, Syed Faisal Sabzwari said, informing further that Shehbaz Gul insulted the dignity of the army.

The ministry was not used for political sloganeering, Syed Faisal Sabzwari told.

