UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Port Qasim Handles 8 M Tons Coal In Last Financial Year

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

Port Qasim handles 8 m tons coal in last financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Port Qasim has handled 8 million tons of coal in the last financial year as compared to 2.6 million tons in 2017-18, besides procuring and commissioning two LNG compatible tugs of 75 tons bollard pull with manoeuvring capability/ technology.

According to the one year performance report shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, shipping policy has been introduced granting exemption of general sales tax and customs duty on import of ships. Tax incentives granted to shipping sector have been extended from 2020 to 2030.

According to the policy, new Pakistan resident ship owning companies will be incentivized and pay tonnage tax of US$ 0.75 per GRT annually for the first five years of the shipping operations. No Federal taxes (direct and indirect) shall be levied to the detriment of Pakistan resident ship owning companies during the exemption period. The Port Qasim has been enabled to handle 49.031 million tons of cargo in 2018-19 as comparing to 45.615 million tons in 2017-18. The Port Qasim has procured one new speedy pilot boat of 20 Knots speed.

According to the report, the Port Qasim has made a recovery of Rs 1.

7 billion on account of receivables from land allotted to industries in the previous years. The Port Qasim was planning to allot sites to interested LNG terminal developers to establish additional LNG terminal, with the objective to mitigate shortage of LNG in the country.

According to the report, night navigation was started in Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on February 1, 2019. While two LNGCs were handled / berthed in one day during winter by Port Qasim first time to cope with Natural Gas requirement of the country.

According to the report, the Gwadar Port Authority has completed major infrastructure projects at Gwadar Free Zone Area, enabling 30 enterprises to register for the free zone. Two more companies M/S Hk Sun Corporation Ltd. and M/S Gwadar United Steel Tube Industry Company (Pvt.) Ltd have started construction work.

The Gwadar Port Authority has upgraded and connected terminal operating system with web based one customs (WEBOC), the web based system for filing goods declarations (GD) for import and export cargo, to facilitate importer/exporter, after connecting it with fiber optic.

The Karachi Port Trust successfully handled the largest Container Ship KOTA PEMIMPIN with 12,000 TEUs first time in the history of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Technology Import Firdous Ashiq Awan Company Gwadar Kota February Gas 2019 2020 From Industry Billion Million Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

2 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

2 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

2 hours ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.