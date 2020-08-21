Port Qasim operations being run without hindrance: Ministry

Ministry of Maritime on Friday rejected a news story aired by a TV channel regarding berthing of petroleum ships have ceased and Port Qasim refused to allow the ships to berth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime on Friday rejected a news story aired by a tv channel regarding berthing of petroleum ships have ceased and Port Qasim refused to allow the ships to berth.

The ministry said that the news story was baseless and no such incident took place at Port Qasim. The port operations are being run without hindrance and according to schedule. Last month 14 large size cargoes of petroleum products were handled at PQA and same number of cargoes are expected to be handled this month.

Moreover ,since 1st July, 2020 till date 1.2 million tons of petroleum products have been handled.

It is poignantly unfortunate that before airing this story, clarification was neither sought from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Islamabad nor from Port Qasim Authority.

Port Qasim Authority is running the port operations efficiently even in the times of severe COVID-19 wave , whereby many regional ports were struggling , but PQA handled record number of ships ensuring continued supply of essential items to the hinterland - keeping the supply chain intact.

It is expected that whilst reporting on such a sensitive and strategic subject which involves the risk of developing of a false crisis irresponsible reporting should be avoided and sound reporting based on evidence and sagacious editorial judgment are practiced. Such reporting may be harmful for both the national interest and morale of the people working day and night to ensure smooth operations at the ports.