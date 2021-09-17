UrduPoint.com

Port Qasim Qualifies For Hockey Gold Cup Semifinal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Port Qasim qualifies for Hockey Gold Cup semifinal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Port Qasim Karachi hockey team Friday qualified for semifinal of All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, organised by ABJ Hockey Sargodha academy.

In the quarterfinal match, Port Qasim hockey team defeated ABJ Hockey Club team by 5-3 after a very interesting contest and qualified for the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Both teams have Olympians and international players.

The Port Qasim team included Olympian Kashif Jawad, international players Rashid and Atif Yaqub, while ABG Club included Olympian Shabir Hussain and international player Abdul Razzaq besides national players Mehtab and Sibi Raza.

District President PTI sports and Culture Wing Sargodha Iftikhar Hussain Shah was the special guest of the quarterfinal match.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Rashid Sargodha Sibi Abdul Razzaq Gold All Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

2 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

2 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

2 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

17 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.