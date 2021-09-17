Port Qasim qualifies for Hockey Gold Cup semifinal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Port Qasim Karachi hockey team Friday qualified for semifinal of All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, organised by ABJ Hockey Sargodha academy.

In the quarterfinal match, Port Qasim hockey team defeated ABJ Hockey Club team by 5-3 after a very interesting contest and qualified for the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Both teams have Olympians and international players.

The Port Qasim team included Olympian Kashif Jawad, international players Rashid and Atif Yaqub, while ABG Club included Olympian Shabir Hussain and international player Abdul Razzaq besides national players Mehtab and Sibi Raza.

District President PTI sports and Culture Wing Sargodha Iftikhar Hussain Shah was the special guest of the quarterfinal match.