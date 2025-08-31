Portable fans gain popularity among youth in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Climate change is affecting the entire world, bringing increasingly irregular weather patterns as the hottest months are becoming hotter, and the coldest months colder.

In Pakistan, the ongoing monsoon season has brought both relief and increased humidity to the Federal capital. Amid this sticky weather, a new trend is gaining traction among Islamabad’s youth: portable hand-held fans.

Once considered novelty items, compact rechargeable fans have now become essential everyday accessories—particularly for students, office workers, and commuters braving the relentless summer heat.

Local markets in Islamabad, particularly Aabpara in Sector G-6 and Karachi Company in Sector G-9, have reported a noticeable surge in the sales of these mini-fans.

Talking to APP, Ali Sheikh, a shopkeeper in Aabpara, said, "The rising demand among youth is due to affordable prices, easy availability, and the convenience of carrying them in bags or even pockets.

This business is especially profitable during the hottest and most humid months, and it's highly recommended for this time of year."

Zulfiqar, another shopkeeper at Karachi Company, told APP that while these fans were once viewed as mere fashion gadgets, they are now seen as essential items.

"Young people especially prefer them while traveling on public transport or attending outdoor events," he added.

Fariha, a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, said the portable fan has become more than just a comfort item for her.

"It really helps when the electricity goes out during humid afternoons," she shared.

Raina, a young media consultant at a non-profit NGO, frequently travels via local transport.

"This portable fan is nothing less than a comforter — it's my best companion during travel. I highly recommend it, especially for anyone who spends long hours outside," she said, adding, "The device is easy to use, carry, and recharge."

The growing popularity of portable fans reflects broader concerns about extreme heat, high humidity, and frequent power outages during the monsoon season. As Islamabad continues to experience the effects of climate change, small adaptive solutions like these are quickly becoming essential among the city’s younger population.

