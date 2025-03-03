Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In line with the measures taken by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s

to ensure transparency in examinations, a portal has been set up for registration

of complaints related to examinations of higher secondary education.

Official sources said here on Monday, citizens would be able to register their

complaints about examinations directly on the complaint portal by visiting

www.complaints.bise.punjab.gov.pk.

They can also call at 042- 111112020 for the purpose.