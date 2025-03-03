Portal Set Up For Registration Of Exams Related Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In line with the measures taken by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s
to ensure transparency in examinations, a portal has been set up for registration
of complaints related to examinations of higher secondary education.
Official sources said here on Monday, citizens would be able to register their
complaints about examinations directly on the complaint portal by visiting
www.complaints.bise.punjab.gov.pk.
They can also call at 042- 111112020 for the purpose.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
RDMC launches scholarship program for school childrens6 minutes ago
-
Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers6 minutes ago
-
Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints6 minutes ago
-
NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement to upgrade Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory6 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held16 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert16 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year16 minutes ago