UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portfolio Of PTI Provincial Member National Assembly Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan Has Been Changed After 24 Hours Of His Oath

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Portfolio of PTI provincial member National Assembly Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has been changed after 24 hours of his oath

Portfolio of PTI provincial member National Assembly Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has been changed after 24 hours of his oath taking as provincial minister for forestry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Portfolio of PTI provincial member National Assembly Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has been changed after 24 hours of his oath taking as provincial minister for forestry.Now Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been given the portfolio of ministry of colonies.Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan will now assume the office as minister of colonies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf

Recent Stories

No meaningful talks with Pakistan unless it takes ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing visits NIH

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat visits Jeddah Port

2 minutes ago

Russian President Vladmir Putin invites Prime Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai ..

9 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini faces two-boat migrant rescue stan ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.