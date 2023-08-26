Open Menu

Portfolios Assigned To CM's Advisors, Special Assistants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan has assigned various portfolios to the newly appointed Advisors and Special Assistants.

According to the notification issued here Saturday, Dr Riaz Anwar has been appointed as Advisor for Health, Labor and Population Welfare while Sarfaraz Ali Shah has been appointed Advisor for C&W, Planning and Development and Public Health and Zafarullah Khan, the only Special Assistant to the Chief Minister has been assigned the Irrigation and Housing department.

