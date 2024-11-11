Open Menu

Portfolios Assigned To Two New Aides Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has assigned portfolios to two newly appointment special assistants, said a notification of provincial establishment department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has assigned portfolios to two newly appointment special assistants, said a notification of provincial establishment department here on Monday.

According to the notification, Tufail Anjum has been assigned portfolio of Technical education while Tariq Mahmood Khan has been given the charge of Energy and Power.

