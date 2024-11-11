Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has assigned portfolios to two newly appointment special assistants, said a notification of provincial establishment department here on Monday

According to the notification, Tufail Anjum has been assigned portfolio of Technical education while Tariq Mahmood Khan has been given the charge of Energy and Power.