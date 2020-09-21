Portion of a building collapsed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Portion of a building of a polythene bags manufacturing company collapsed nearby Siemens Chowrangi Shershah area on Monday.

Some people are feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed portion of the structure, said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Teams of Sindh Rangers, police and rescue services are working to rescue and recover the trapped people.