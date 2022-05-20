UrduPoint.com

Portion Of Medicine Factory Damaged In Rocket Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Portion of medicine factory damaged in rocket attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The upper portion of a medicine factory in Industrial Estate, Hayatabad sustained partial damage in a rocket attack, fired from neighboring Shah Kass area; however no harm to human life was reported.

According to police, the medicine factory owner, Zia Muhammad, resident of Hayatabad Phase-1, lodged a report with police on Friday that upper section of his factory was damaged after a rocket hit the building during night hours.

The rocket attack created panic among residents of the locality, however no loss to human life was reported. Police said that the rocket was fired from the Shah Kass area and they were investigating the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that grenades were hurled at a factory in the same locality few days ago, however no human life was harmed.

