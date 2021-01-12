Portions of M3, M4 closed due to fog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Portions of the motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem (M3) and from Pindi Bhatian to Gojra (M4) have been closed to motorists as thick fog engulfed parts of Punjab on Tuesday night.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the two motorway sections have been closed as visibility over National Highway was only from 10 to 50 meters.

Commuters have been advised to use the GT Road with fog lights instead, or call the Motorway Police helpline 130 before traveling on the motorway.