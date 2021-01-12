UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portions Of M3, M4 Closed Due To Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

Portions of M3, M4 closed due to fog

Portions of the motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem (M3) and from Pindi Bhatian to Gojra (M4) have been closed to motorists as thick fog engulfed parts of Punjab on Tuesday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Portions of the motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem (M3) and from Pindi Bhatian to Gojra (M4) have been closed to motorists as thick fog engulfed parts of Punjab on Tuesday night.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the two motorway sections have been closed as visibility over National Highway was only from 10 to 50 meters.

Commuters have been advised to use the GT Road with fog lights instead, or call the Motorway Police helpline 130 before traveling on the motorway.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Motorway Road Gojra From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

6 minutes ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

21 minutes ago

Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sai ..

2 minutes ago

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understa ..

2 minutes ago

French Police Arrest 7 Suspects After French Teach ..

2 minutes ago

Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COV ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.