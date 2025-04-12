Open Menu

Portraits Of National Heroes Increase City’s Aesthetic

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Portraits of national heroes increase city’s aesthetic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had displayed the portraits of National Heroes to enhance the splendor of the city.

Director General of PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that portrayals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Sir-Syed Ahmed Khan, recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, famous politicians, athletes and other important personalities had been displayed on Murree Road along with the Nullah Leh Bridge.

He added that the area had been decorated with colourful flowers and plants to make the city more aesthetic and prestigious. Ranjha said that fine-looking flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been primed at various parks and green belts of the city to make the Rawalpindi Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government.

“Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green mesosphere, he added.

