Portugal Ambassador Meets Governor Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:16 PM

Portugal Ambassador meets Governor of Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met with Portugal Ambassador Paulo Neves Pocinho at the Governor's House here on Friday

The Honorary Consul General of Portugal Faqir Ayaz was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The Honorary Consul General of Portugal Faqir Ayaz was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The meeting discussed bilateral diplomatic relations, investment opportunities in Sindh, further enhancing bilateral trade and other matters of vital importance.

Talking to Paulo Neves, the Governor of Sindh said that further strengthening Pak-Portugal bilateral relations is need of the hour as it will benefit the economy of both the countries.

He said that there are numerous opportunities for investment in the Sindh province and investors in Portugal can invest in education, health, energy, infrastructure development and other sectors.

The government would also provide all possible cooperation and support to investors in this regard, said Imran Ismail.

The Portugal Ambassador said the relations between the two countries in different fields are further strengthening.

