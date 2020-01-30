Portugal Ambassador Paulo Neves Pocunho calls on Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Portugal Ambassador Paulo Neves Pocunho has decided to invite Portuguese football coaches to professionally train football players of Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Portugal Ambassador Paulo Neves Pocunho has decided to invite Portuguese football coaches to professionally train football players of Lyari.

Ambassador of Portugal Paulo Neves Pocunho called on Sindh Chief Minister here on Thursday at CM House and discussed football, renewable energy and education exchange prgrammes with him, said a statement on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the children of Lyari were fond of Football and they have good teams. "But, I want to get them trained professionally so that they can play professional international matches," he said.

The visiting diplomat agreed to invite football coaches to Karachi. The directed Sindh Sport department to invite Portuguese coaches officially.

In the meeting, both agreed to start students exchange program for different graduates and post graduate courses.

The chief minister directed University & Boards Department to coordinate with the Ambassador so that it could be implemented mutually.

The chief minister said that the Portugal has latest technology for generating renewable energy.

He said that Sindh has a vast wind corridor which has the capacity of generating 50,000 MW but so far we have been able to generate only 1200 MW.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there was an issue of evacuation of the renewable energy for which his government has formed grid company. The Ambassador said that the Portugues firms would love to work in renewable energy, wind and solar with Sindh government.

Therefore, the investment department and the department of Energy was assigned the task to coordinate with the Ambassador.

The chief minister presented his shield, ajrak and Sindhi cap to the ambassador of Portugal.