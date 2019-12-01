UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal, France, Germany Drawn Together At Euro 2020 As England Get Croatia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:12 PM

Portugal, France, Germany drawn together at Euro 2020 as England get Croatia

BUCHAREST (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Reigning European champions Portugal will come up against World Cup winners France and Germany in the standout group at Euro 2020 following Saturday´s draw for the tournament, while England were placed with Croatia.Neither France nor Portugal were in Pot One for the 24-team competition being held in 12 cities across Europe, making them the dangerous teams to avoid for the top seeds in the draw in Bucharest.In the event, they came out together in an incredibly tough Group F alongside Germany, who will play group games at home in Munich.

That is where Joachim Loew´s team will face France in their first match on June 16.Group F will be completed by one of the winners of the play-offs to be played next March, leaving open several possibilities including Hungary, who will play at home in Budapest should they make it.France beat Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 on home soil, before losing in the final to a Portugal side who claimed the title for the first time.Meanwhile, England were drawn with Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D, with Gareth Southgate´s team to play home group games at Wembley, which will also be the venue for the semi-finals and the July 12 final.

That group will be completed by the team to emerge victorious from Path C in the play-offs, between Serbia, Norway, Israel and Scotland.

The latter have the added incentive of knowing they will play home games in Glasgow in the group stage should they qualify.- Home advantage? -England faced the Czech Republic in qualifying, winning 5-0 at Wembley but suffering their only defeat of the campaign in Prague, where they went down 2-1 in October.England will kick off at home to Croatia on June 14 in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, which was won by the Croatians.However, should England win their group they will have to play the runners-up from Group F, setting up a possible clash with Germany, France or Portugal in the last 16.England coach Gareth Southgate told the BBC: "If you can win and be top seeds then you have to take control of your destiny.

Let´s hope we have the decision to make. We will take on whoever comes. Everyone will be thinking the same about playing us."Southgate said being based at Wembley would be "a brilliant experience for our fans, the public and the players" but played down the importance of home advantage in a tournament spread over 12 countries.

Related Topics

World Israel Europe France Norway Germany Prague Munich Budapest Bucharest Same Glasgow Portugal Czech Republic Serbia Croatia Hungary Euro March June July October 2016 2018 2020 Event From Top Coach

Recent Stories

&#039;UAEâ€™s tremendous progress has been made po ..

13 minutes ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.