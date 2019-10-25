Portugal investors to invest in tourism, housing, archeology, energy in KP: Minister

A delegation of Portugal investors' group Friday showed interest to invest in tourism, housing, archeology, solid waste management, energy, youth and other sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The delegation showed the interest in a call on meeting with the two provincial ministers here at Civil Secretariat, said an official communiqu issued here after the meeting.

The two ministers informed the delegation about the investment potential in the province and said that Portuguese investment would strengthen bilateral relations besides bolstering KP economy.

The two minister said KP government was spending Rs 1 billion rupees to protect ancient religious places of Buddha and encouraging the devotes to come and visit their holy places.

They said KP government was providing investment friendly environment in the province and facilitating the foreign and local investors for investment.