Portugal Joins European Day Of Languages In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Lahore will host the European Day of Languages this week, with the Embassy of Portugal actively taking part in the cultural exchange and outreach activities.

The event will also feature Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva’s interactions with students, government officials, and cultural figures to strengthen ties between Portugal and Pakistan.

The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad is set to participate in the European Day of Languages 2025 in Lahore from September 26 to 27. The annual celebration, co-organized by the Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus (German Cultural Centre) and the Alliance Française de Lahore, with support from the EU Delegation, brings together European countries to promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

As part of the program, Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva will visit Forman Christian College.

There, he will hold an interactive session with students and faculty under two themes: “Portugal and Pakistan Bilateral Relations” and “Portuguese Language – A Global Voice.”

The Ambassador is expected to highlight the significance of the Portuguese language, which is spoken by more than 260 million people across different continents.

The European Day of Languages has become a platform to showcase the diversity of European traditions, ideas, and languages. For Portugal, the occasion also serves as an opportunity to promote Portuguese as one of the world’s widely spoken languages while strengthening educational and cultural connections with Pakistani institutions.

Through its participation in the Lahore event, the Embassy of Portugal underscores its interest in building stronger people-to-people contacts in addition to official diplomatic relations.

