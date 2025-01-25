Open Menu

Portugal-Pakistan Cultural Exchange: Urdu Translation Of 'Blank Gaze' Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Frederico Silva on Friday marked another step in fostering literary ties between the two countries.

The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has unveiled the urdu version of 'Nenhum Olhar' (Blank Gaze), a celebrated Portuguese novel by José Luís Peixoto.

Islamabad became the center of a significant literary collaboration as PAL hosted the release of 'Viran Nazar', the Urdu translation of 'Blank Gaze'.

The novel, originally written by one of Portugal's leading contemporary authors, José Luís Peixoto, has been translated by Muhammad Atif Alam. This initiative aims to introduce Portuguese literature to Urdu-speaking readers, highlighting the shared human experiences that transcend borders.

The translation was spearheaded by the Pakistan Academy of Letters under the leadership of Chairperson Najeeba Arif and Director General Sultan Nasir. It is part of an ongoing cultural exchange program initiated after a 2024 series of discussions between the Embassy of Portugal, the author, and PAL in Islamabad.

This effort builds on previous translations of Portuguese literary works into Urdu, including contributions by iconic authors José Saramago and Fernando Pessoa. Through such initiatives, PAL seeks to deepen mutual understanding and promote global literary appreciation.

José Luís Peixoto is widely recognized as one of Portugal’s most influential contemporary writers. His debut novel, 'Blank Gaze', received the José Saramago Literary prize in 2001 and has been translated into over 30 languages. Known for his exploration of human emotions and relationships, Peixoto’s works span novels, poetry, short stories, and song lyrics, captivating audiences worldwide.

By bringing 'Blank Gaze' to Urdu readers, PAL has opened a new chapter in cultural exchange, underscoring the power of literature to connect diverse societies.

