Portugal-Pakistan Cultural Exchange: Urdu Translation Of 'Blank Gaze' Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Frederico Silva on Friday marked another step in fostering literary ties between the two countries.
The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has unveiled the urdu version of 'Nenhum Olhar' (Blank Gaze), a celebrated Portuguese novel by José Luís Peixoto.
Islamabad became the center of a significant literary collaboration as PAL hosted the release of 'Viran Nazar', the Urdu translation of 'Blank Gaze'.
The novel, originally written by one of Portugal's leading contemporary authors, José Luís Peixoto, has been translated by Muhammad Atif Alam. This initiative aims to introduce Portuguese literature to Urdu-speaking readers, highlighting the shared human experiences that transcend borders.
The translation was spearheaded by the Pakistan Academy of Letters under the leadership of Chairperson Najeeba Arif and Director General Sultan Nasir. It is part of an ongoing cultural exchange program initiated after a 2024 series of discussions between the Embassy of Portugal, the author, and PAL in Islamabad.
This effort builds on previous translations of Portuguese literary works into Urdu, including contributions by iconic authors José Saramago and Fernando Pessoa. Through such initiatives, PAL seeks to deepen mutual understanding and promote global literary appreciation.
José Luís Peixoto is widely recognized as one of Portugal’s most influential contemporary writers. His debut novel, 'Blank Gaze', received the José Saramago Literary prize in 2001 and has been translated into over 30 languages. Known for his exploration of human emotions and relationships, Peixoto’s works span novels, poetry, short stories, and song lyrics, captivating audiences worldwide.
By bringing 'Blank Gaze' to Urdu readers, PAL has opened a new chapter in cultural exchange, underscoring the power of literature to connect diverse societies.
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10-Day inter-provincial residential program concludes at PAL1 minute ago
-
Portugal-Pakistan cultural exchange: Urdu translation of 'Blank Gaze' launched1 minute ago
-
NAB chairman visits Multan, promises cooperation for protection of state land21 minutes ago
-
PTI prioritizes disruption over negotiation: Irfan Siddiqui21 minutes ago
-
Special arrangements for hearing of appeals regarding 26 Amendment41 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl, man kidnapped in separate incidents in Wah Cantt41 minutes ago
-
Local bodies elections to help improve system: Kundi41 minutes ago
-
PTI undermined dialogue process with negative politics: Barrister Aqeel51 minutes ago
-
PPP CEC adopts resolution on key national issues1 hour ago
-
NICVD organises annual Symposium on advances in Cardiovascular Care1 hour ago
-
Secretary LG asks HMC to prepare budget proposal for 220-acre graveyard2 hours ago
-
President AJK meets with a delegation from Barnala2 hours ago