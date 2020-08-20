UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Ready To Support MCI In Making Islamabad Greener: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Portugal ready to support MCI in making Islamabad greener: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho Thursday said the beauty and greenery of Islamabad can be enhanced further and his country was ready to provide any kind of support in that regard.

The envoy shared these remarks during a meeting with Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz here.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests and expressed desire to continuing friendly relation between the two countries, said a news release.

Mayor Islamabad said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Portugal, both in the bilateral context as well as within the framework of European Union. Pakistan is emerging as one of the attractive destinations for tourists and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was committed to enhance the beauty of the Federal capital, he added.

He presented souvenir and gifts to the ambassador at the end of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad European Union Portugal

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

41 minutes ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

57 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to Provide Protec ..

11 minutes ago

People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated A ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Singaporean Scientists Warn That Coronavirus Can S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.