Portugal ready to support MCI in making Islamabad greener: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho Thursday said the beauty and greenery of Islamabad can be enhanced further and his country was ready to provide any kind of support in that regard.

The envoy shared these remarks during a meeting with Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz here.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests and expressed desire to continuing friendly relation between the two countries, said a news release.

Mayor Islamabad said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Portugal, both in the bilateral context as well as within the framework of European Union. Pakistan is emerging as one of the attractive destinations for tourists and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was committed to enhance the beauty of the Federal capital, he added.

He presented souvenir and gifts to the ambassador at the end of the meeting.